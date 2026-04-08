Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

9th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 9th April 2026

Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give you mixed results. You will indulge in extravagance, and your expenses will be high. You need to curb your spending habits. Your reputation may get hit on account of dealing with some dishonest and clever people. You need to be careful in your public dealings and stay away from controversy. You will have financial difficulties, but it will spur you to work even harder and you will get good results. Your earnings will be high. Due to the changes in the planetary positions in the middle of the year, there will be miraculous changes in your situations. It is a favourable time for doing meditation, writing, research etc. You will have to deal with both happiness and sadness. Also pain, laughter and joy. You will face pleasant and unpleasant situations in life. That is how life is. You will remain in good spirits.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Many of your moods will hinge on introspection and try to discover out what makes your relationship fluctuate from all extremes to another. It may be time to do some meaningful thinking. You will look after your family besides work; you might also take some interest in other things. Some unexpected news will surprise you.