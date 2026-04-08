Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

9th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 9th April 2026
Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give you mixed results. You will indulge in extravagance, and your expenses will be high. You need to curb your spending habits. Your reputation may get hit on account of dealing with some dishonest and clever people. You need to be careful in your public dealings and stay away from controversy. You will have financial difficulties, but it will spur you to work even harder and you will get good results. Your earnings will be high. Due to the changes in the planetary positions in the middle of the year, there will be miraculous changes in your situations. It is a favourable time for doing meditation, writing, research etc. You will have to deal with both happiness and sadness. Also pain, laughter and joy. You will face pleasant and unpleasant situations in life. That is how life is. You will remain in good spirits.
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Violet
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Many of your moods will hinge on introspection and try to discover out what makes your relationship fluctuate from all extremes to another. It may be time to do some meaningful thinking. You will look after your family besides work; you might also take some interest in other things. Some unexpected news will surprise you.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You share a lot in common with your buddy and enjoy each other’s togetherness. Love is going to bloom nicely. This will proceed to have a nice time, relishing yourselves. The day will be spent laughing and joking with close ones. You will be very enthusiastic. A new person will come into your life all of a sudden.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Nonetheless you will get mixed results; romantic life is going to be pretty good on the full. A little pressure can be produced by the problems you face in love relations. Do not take too much liberty in the matters of money and heart. You may have to repent otherwise. You need to show a wise head and restrain yourself.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Avoid being dependent too much on the belief of other people. Your mate is opening to increase his/her dependence on you for you to go ahead and find the answers. You will win whatever you do. You will also be promoted in your job. Your prestige will increase. You will feel more satisfied and give yourself a great result.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
Throughout the day varied feelings can cause you a lot of agony. It would be better to take the aid of your beloved and get onto steadier ground speedily as possible. You will feel more satisfied and give yourself great results. You will think of change in order to improve yourself. At this time, you will start a dialogue.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
The key to feeling well after a bout of misinterpretation is to talk about your feelings naturally. Both of you will feel reassured and stress free after this little episode. You will also be promoted in your job. Your prestige will increase. Health will be fine. Take care of your diet.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You feel that you are getting used to it. Your disposition may not be considered, and this is possible to put you off. It may be in your favor to avoid being too passive. You will be troubled due to some reason. Helping your friend can turn out to be costly for you. The differences in the family will get resolved.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You could be jumbled about whether to make a promise now or wait for some time. Your opinions may have been bordering on whether to continue with this matter. Differences with your brothers will come to an end. Your creative side will be to the fore. You will be interested in religious work. Students will focus on their studies.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You could get involved with someone you already are familiar with in your circle. However, there could be a little dissatisfaction as the relationship appears to be taking time to really take off. It is a favorable day. You will get full support from your better half. Favorable response will be for married people. They will be happy and cheerful.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
A piece of cheerful news will set the pace for the day, and you will be cheery and ready to do your sweetheart’s request. You could go on a romantic excursion. You can be involved in buying and selling and looking after the family. The coming time will be very busy. Financial position is going to be strong and stable.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is going to be an enjoyable day when all the love that flourishes is going to keep you on a high. You get to devote more than enough time to your partner. It is going to be a positive day. Everyone in office will be good to you and cooperate with you. Some domestic issues will rule. You will have to sort them out.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
There is so much you want to do with your beloved but not enough time to fit all in. A chaotic work agenda can get in the way of your togetherness. You would be able to make some efforts to improve the situation. Your tension will decrease to a greater extent. You will be very happy. Money and wealth will keep coming.