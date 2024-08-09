Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

9th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 9th August 2024

Moon opposite Rahu on your solar return chart. Thus this year will be bringing mixed results for you. You will be tested and will be putting in your efforts to get the things moving. You will be under stress and at times lose patience also. But don’t try to be over ambitious with your plans otherwise they may prove counterproductive. New job offers will come but they will not match your expectations. You need also to be careful in your business dealings otherwise you may be betrayed and will face financial losses. It will be difficult for you to get back your money. However your superiors in the office would be understandable and would support you fully. You will also get unexpected support from friends and family members. This will keep you going. Your partner will prove to be biggest source of strength. Ultimately things will turn in your favour. And situation will change.

9th August 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Peach, Lavender and White.

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a happy day. Today you will find lady luck on your side. You will fall in love with a very charming person who will come in your life all of a sudden. It will fill your life with colours. And you will be drawn in high tide of romance. You will like to make lifelong commitment. And will be having good times.