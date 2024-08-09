Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

9th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 9th August 2024
Moon opposite Rahu on your solar return chart. Thus this year will be bringing mixed results for you. You will be tested and will be putting in your efforts to get the things moving. You will be under stress and at times lose patience also. But don’t try to be over ambitious with your plans otherwise they may prove counterproductive. New job offers will come but they will not match your expectations. You need also to be careful in your business dealings otherwise you may be betrayed and will face financial losses. It will be difficult for you to get back your money. However your superiors in the office would be understandable and would support you fully. You will also get unexpected support from friends and family members. This will keep you going. Your partner will prove to be biggest source of strength. Ultimately things will turn in your favour. And situation will change.
9th August 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Peach, Lavender and White.
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a happy day. Today you will find lady luck on your side. You will fall in love with a very charming person who will come in your life all of a sudden. It will fill your life with colours. And you will be drawn in high tide of romance. You will like to make lifelong commitment. And will be having good times.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you will perform exceptionally well at your workplace. You will impress one and all by your dedication and sincerity. You will also be entrusted with additional responsibility. It will enhance your stature and prestige. And you will become a role model for others to follow. You could also be facilitated for your performance.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is going to be a very nice day. You will be in a position of authority at your workplace. New responsibilities would be given to you. And you will accept the challenge. And complete your tasks. You will be undertaking a short business trip which will prove to be a very beneficial. There will be joy and cheer in family ties.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will be beset with problems today. Your colleagues will develop a hostile attitude towards you. And will not accept your view points. It will result in some ticklish issue emerging at your workplace causing conflict in your mind. But you will manage to get support of your bosses and will come out of the crisis.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Today you will be getting very positive results. And your spirits will be high. Those ideas which you have implemented will now start giving results. It will please your bosses too. And you will think of new innovations now. Your family atmosphere will remain wonderful. Children will excel in studies. And you can go on a holiday with family.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will feel very confident. Your zest and zeal to do greater things in life will remain unmatched. Your superiors might select you for some important project. And you will accomplish much. Your peers will be very much appreciative of your skills and caliber. Financially you will have no worries. And will invest in Gold and bonds.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be a wonderful day. And by stroke of good luck you will be making very good profits in your line of business. It would be a huge amount. And it could act as a catalyst to do greater things in life. You will discuss with your associates some ambitious projects that you might like to undertake. It will prove to be fruitful.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today you will be involved in your family matters. Perhaps due to hectic work pressure you have been unable to give much time to your partner. He/she appears to be unhappy. You need to understand the importance of your mate in your life. And come up to his/her expectations. It will be good for your future relationship.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today a very influential person will come in contact with you. And will offer help in your business or profession. And you will also develop good working relations. It will enhance your prestige. There could be some marriage proposals for young members in your family. You will also explore additional sources of income. Your business will flourish.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is going to be a tough day but if you manage to remain calm and cool then situation will remain under your control. There will be some challenges that you will be facing at your workplace but with the support of your colleagues you will be able to overcome them. It will boost your confidence and also enhance your image.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Love beckons you. A very sweet and charming person will enter in your life all of a sudden. You will be swept of your feet by this person. And it will be a very fulfilling relation that will end in marriage ties. Your financial position will get stronger and better. You will also have ample opportunities to rise further in your profession.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is going to be a very torrid day for you. You will be beset with variety of problems at your workplace. There will be ego clashes with your subordinates. And even your bosses will appear dissatisfied with your performance. Even your financial condition will be tight. But this is just a passing phase. Things will improve gradually.