Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th February 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

Birthday Forecast for 9th February 2024
Moon square Jupiter on your solar return chart denotes positive developments. Not only will your efforts pay off but luck too favours you so get ready for a good jump taking you closer to your goals and for some it may mean realization of some dream. Your career prospects look up and your creativity will also be peaking. Your income is on the rise but then so is your expenditure. Investments in assets are also on the anvil in this year. Reading and intellectual activities will hold special interest. Children fare well and raise hopes. Looks like you are heading for a celebration with your near and dear ones. Short distance travels will be useful. Romance too will blossom.
Lucky dates: 9, 18, 27
Lucky days: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday
Lucky colours: Yellow, White, Brown, Bronze
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a tough day. Your financial position will continue to pose problems. And your expenses too will increase. You may need to take loan or debt from somewhere. You will also think about changing your job and will seek counsel of your friends. Your mate will keep on supporting you.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Lady luck will smile on you. An intense and passionate affair with some person working in your office is on the cards. There will be some hesitation to start with. But it will bloom as the time goes by. You will also like to make a life long commitment. Your family members will support any decision you take.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be able to overcome your family differences and make relations normal again. This will make everyone happy. Your efforts will meet with success. Love and bonding the family will increase. You will also help your siblings to grow in life. Money and wealth will keep coming. Your business too will flourish and you will gain from partnership.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Today you will face many challenges. But your path will become easier as the time goes by. Your opponents will be unable to harm you. But you need to be aware of conspiracies and plotting. Your bosses may scold you and will appear to be unhappy. But you will put forward you point of view and convince them. Health will remain okay.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is going to be a hard day. You will be facing some sudden business problems. This will upset you a bit. And you will also come under tension. But you need to take the things lightly. And unexpected help from some person will make the things a little better for you. Your financial position will also improve slowly.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is going to be a good day. You will make unexpected financial gains. And will also interact successfully with government officials. You will also complete your pending work with promptness. You will be kept busy at home as well as office. But situation will remain under control. You will enjoy good bonding among colleagues.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be a mixed day for you. You may get some bad news regarding some relative's health. Your children too will not show interest in studies. There will be unfavourable atmosphere at your work place. But you will somehow manage. Expenditure will keep mounting and you may have to take loan from somewhere.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It will be a fruitful day for you. You will hold discussions with your seniors. And will take an important decision regarding your career. Financial condition will be very favourable. An important person will give you vital advice which will help you. Your legal problems will be settled through mediators. Relations with brothers will improve.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will make plans to expand your business. You will also make contacts with new people. Some business associate's help will be very crucial for you. You will also remain stress free at your work place. And will work with dedication. You will move on the path of progress. A short term romantic relation is not ruled out.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will make major gains in your profession / business today. And will obtain everything through your hard work and sincerity. Your superiors will help you in your work. Some unexpected guest will arrive at your home and will keep you busy. You will be busy with your partner in domestic matters. Financial condition will get better.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will make good progress in your work today. It will be an important time in your career. You will get out of problems too. Students will perform well in exams. And will also get admission in courses / institutes of their choice. You will also be given an important position in some business association / organization.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today you will be very positive about your future prospects. Situation too will be in your favour. You will impress your bosses with your sincerity and hard work. And will be rewarded suitably for your efforts. You may also be promoted in your job with a major hike in salary. Money and wealth will keep coming and you will enjoy your romantic life.