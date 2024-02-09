Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th February 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

9th February 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 9th February 2024

Moon square Jupiter on your solar return chart denotes positive developments. Not only will your efforts pay off but luck too favours you so get ready for a good jump taking you closer to your goals and for some it may mean realization of some dream. Your career prospects look up and your creativity will also be peaking. Your income is on the rise but then so is your expenditure. Investments in assets are also on the anvil in this year. Reading and intellectual activities will hold special interest. Children fare well and raise hopes. Looks like you are heading for a celebration with your near and dear ones. Short distance travels will be useful. Romance too will blossom.

9th February 2024 Birthday Forecast

Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 9th February 2024:

Lucky dates: 9, 18, 27

Lucky days: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

Lucky colours: Yellow, White, Brown, Bronze

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a tough day. Your financial position will continue to pose problems. And your expenses too will increase. You may need to take loan or debt from somewhere. You will also think about changing your job and will seek counsel of your friends. Your mate will keep on supporting you.