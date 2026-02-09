Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

9th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 9th February 2026

Moon trine Jupiter on your solar return chart and it is going to be an amazing year ahead. You will remain popular among your colleagues and will come up to the expectations of your bosses. You will perform well in your job/business. Your hard work and dedication will pay rich dividends to you. Your financial position will also remain stable and strong. New job/business offers too will come. You will also make new contacts, which will prove very useful. A new person will come into your life suddenly leading to a warm and passionate affair. You will plan to get married to this person. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. Your siblings will give you full support. Students will perform well in studies. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Your health will remain perfect. You will buy a new property/house.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Blue, Violet, Magenta

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will be getting mixed results. You will come up to the expectations of your family members and will be able to fulfill their demand. At workplace you will be able to get contracts for your organization. This will bring you substantial monetary gains. Your child will not be able to get admission in preferred school/college. This will make you tense.

