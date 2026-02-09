Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

9th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 9th February 2026
Moon trine Jupiter on your solar return chart and it is going to be an amazing year ahead. You will remain popular among your colleagues and will come up to the expectations of your bosses. You will perform well in your job/business. Your hard work and dedication will pay rich dividends to you. Your financial position will also remain stable and strong. New job/business offers too will come. You will also make new contacts, which will prove very useful. A new person will come into your life suddenly leading to a warm and passionate affair. You will plan to get married to this person. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. Your siblings will give you full support. Students will perform well in studies. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Your health will remain perfect. You will buy a new property/house.
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Blue, Violet, Magenta
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be getting mixed results. You will come up to the expectations of your family members and will be able to fulfill their demand. At workplace you will be able to get contracts for your organization. This will bring you substantial monetary gains. Your child will not be able to get admission in preferred school/college. This will make you tense.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will have certain expectations from people in general vis-à-vis your relations with them. But they do not appear to take adequate note of your feelings. This makes you feel a little dejected. You will be having one-to-one discussions with your office colleagues to sort out the differences. They will understand your viewpoint. You can come in contact with an influential person who will guide you in time to come.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be drawn in love and romance. An exciting affair is on the cards with a person known to you. This person will be much younger in age. But age difference will not matter. Both of you will try to understand each other’s feelings and will like to see the things moving. Financial position will remain perfect.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will have mixed results. Those who are single can enter wedlock. Some positive news from workplace will lift your spirit. But your plans for getting loan for a pet project might not work. You will face some hurdles from government. You might visit a doctor for consultation about a chronic disease which will trouble you again.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
You may be involved in a cosy affair with a very charming person. This will lead to a long-lasting relation but might not turn into marriage. You would like to spend some time listening to music or reading some inspiring literature. You will be having continuous flow of money and finances from manifold sources. Health will be fine.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will receive some legacy from your ancestral property. This will be a big sum of money. This will raise four statures in society. And your lifestyle too will get better. You would like to celebrate this sudden change of luck with your partner. You will become more stylish and fashionable. And you will be spending lavishly to make your lifestyle better.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will have bag full of problems. Your child may be unwell all of a sudden. It will put extra financial burden on you. You were planning for future, but it could hit a roadblock. Your siblings will not be happy with you. There could be some litigation in courts too. This will test your nerves. But you will stand firm and will not lose hopes. Things will get better.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be offered a big position in a big concern. This will cheer you up. This job is up to your expectations and comes with a good salary. Your loved ones will celebrate the occasion with you. You will also think of admission of your ward to some prestigious institute/college. Your friends will keep supporting you.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You are heading for a happy time. Your projects would get a green signal at your workplace. You will also amaze people with your ability to get the things done on time. There will be further cheer as you are likely to celebrate the announcement of your wedding with your family. Your monetary benefits will keep coming.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will be in a positive frame of mind. Your proposals at workplace will get a nod from bosses. You will be ready to take a major risk and plan to do something extraordinary. There are chances of meeting a new person in your life on a holiday outing. And you will think of tying the knot quite soon.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be making a big decision today regarding your future. You are not satisfied with your present job and want to make a move now. There will be discussions with your friends and loved ones. You will ponder over all pros and cons before arriving at a conclusion. Your partner will go with any decision you make.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
This will turn out to be a moderate day. Money will start trickling in and your financial condition will remain stable. You will be taking initiatives to stabilize your domestic ties. And will get positive response. An outstanding issue at the workplace will be resolved amiably. You can also plan an outstation trip.