Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

9th January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi

Birthday Forecast for 9th January 2026

Moon conjunct Mars on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for you. Your words may hurt some people thus your relationship could sour. You need to speak nice words to keep everyone in good humour. You will also get success in competitive exams but only after hard work. You will also have to work hard to keep your boss happy. They will expect a lot from you. The objectives you have planned for your future and career may face obstacles. But you will emerge as a winner in the end. There will be success and big changes in your daily life. Your fame and popularity will continue in your work. You will also fall into new love relations leading to marriage. It is time for family get-together. You will brilliantly carry out all your responsibilities and duties. You will also make wise investment decisions.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Saturday, Sunday, Friday

Lucky colours : Red, Green, Yellow

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You are fed up with playing second fiddle all the time while your mate remains in control. A clash may arise and the equation in your relationship can alter suddenly. Love birds may unite and will receive gifts from each other. You will do noble deeds. You will spend time with your family. Your financial position is good.

