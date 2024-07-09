Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

9th July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 9th July 2024

Moon squares Mars on your solar return chart which means you will have mixed results this year. You need to stay grounded and don’t go overboard with your plans. Otherwise, you will find yourself in a difficult situation. You will be inclined to try a lot of new things but circumstances will push you back. It will take some time for your plans to materialize. But you will be able to complete them. There may be differences of opinion with subordinates at place of work. Even your superiors will expect a lot from you. Your business will flourish and you will plan a major expansion. There will be new job openings. Financially there will be not much problem. You can meet an old flame and will develop romantic inclinations again. Friends will be remaining loyal and always ready to help. Your health will remain perfect. And you will undertake a short trip with family.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Violet, Off-white, Red

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Inspiration can be found in the joyful things in life, whether it's watching a dandelion dancing in the wind, or newborn kittens at play. Embrace the fullness of life, and catch every moment. The planets are giving you a reminder to look after yourself better. Amusingly, it appears you must devote a lot of your time looking after other people.