Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

9th July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi
Birthday Forecast for 9th July 2024
Moon squares Mars on your solar return chart which means you will have mixed results this year. You need to stay grounded and don’t go overboard with your plans. Otherwise, you will find yourself in a difficult situation. You will be inclined to try a lot of new things but circumstances will push you back. It will take some time for your plans to materialize. But you will be able to complete them. There may be differences of opinion with subordinates at place of work. Even your superiors will expect a lot from you. Your business will flourish and you will plan a major expansion. There will be new job openings. Financially there will be not much problem. You can meet an old flame and will develop romantic inclinations again. Friends will be remaining loyal and always ready to help. Your health will remain perfect. And you will undertake a short trip with family.
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Violet, Off-white, Red
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Inspiration can be found in the joyful things in life, whether it's watching a dandelion dancing in the wind, or newborn kittens at play. Embrace the fullness of life, and catch every moment. The planets are giving you a reminder to look after yourself better. Amusingly, it appears you must devote a lot of your time looking after other people.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Some of the positive planets looking after you might have it in their power to grant you a new beginning in your career this month. Maybe take this opportunity to re-examine your options? A change in career might not be beyond the pale; either way, change is near by. Capitalise on your natural assets, using your personality to get you to the top.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
At times you can trick yourself into believing that the best path is to avoid arguments, but if you then do things in a distracted kind of way it often display things rather awkwardly. Secrets can be revealed at often an inappropriate time and in quite an inappropriate way. It's not easy to put into words quite what you think or to tell others clearly.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Toast your health today and give credence to the fact that if you don't take good care of yourself, there's no way you'll be able to provide service to others. Today your nearest relationships will experience a healthy glow. Even couples experiencing difficult times can gain benefit from this cosmic energy; take a break and allow love and caring to work their magic.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You might need to clear the air about particular things with your partner today. Don't be timid, don't forget, this is your life, as well! You can enjoy healthy, rewarding associations with others if you your needs and expectations known. Communicate, but select your words carefully. A quiet dinner by candlelight followed by an evening stroll should set the mood to the right level.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
A close friend or your partner could propose an impromptu trip and you might decide to go. You're restless for adventure. You may have been considering several options, but your friend's idea seems the most appealing. If this is a trip to a foreign country, you might want to study the language. You'll be surprised at how quickly you learn it!
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Your kindness and good manners could pay off today. Someone who respects you a great deal might offer you an opportunity to advance that increases your income. You may have known this person for a long time, and the two of you work well together. This opportunity should be welcome and not intimidating. Go for it! If you do, the future will be rosy.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Socially you are in top form, charming the birds out of the trees. Your emotions may be creating barriers against your reason. Allow the dust settle prior to making commitments to yourself on which direction to take. Look for reassuring friends who will support you and allow you the freedom at the same time. Why follow someone else's path? Remaining healthy does not only apply to your physical well-being.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
There’s much be said for indulging in your favorite pastimes and doing what you love. The day’s start looks quite delightful, although you’ll need to pay attention when signing contracts or handling anything legal. The day could be fairly empowering as well, and you might have insights into other people’s moods and feelings that you can use to your advantage.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Sudden insights and revelations could enable you to make some long-desired changes. A lucky break might bring an unexpected sum of money your way. Unusual dreams could amuse you during the night. Keep track of them as they might contain messages that can help you accomplish whatever you want to do. This is a day of fortunate developments and pleasant surprises.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Love, affection, and romance seem to be all around you. Strong unity with close friends, family members, and your romantic partner may well up throughout the day. You can also expect a rush of imagination and artistic inspiration, perhaps generated by the support of those around you. Any relationships formed now will last a long time. Recall this day when times get tough.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Don’t blurt out the first thing that comes to mind today. Today is a good time to stand up, take notice, and get noticed. You may find many interesting things that have happened since you last gave your full attention. Instead of feeling jealous, take inspiration from people who are getting ahead of you at work. There’s something they are doing right that you aren’t.