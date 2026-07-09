Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

9th July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 9th July 2026
Moon square Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give best results. You will get plenty of opportunities to earn money. Property inheritance is indicated. You will resolve the matter amiably with brothers. Those belonging to the creative field such as arts, media, acting and dance will be able to make a mark in their field. You will also get new opportunities for work. Romance will blossom among married couples. Your efforts will be openly appreciated. It is an important time to take care of personal tasks. Your confidence will get boosted from within. Family will unite to get together. You will have a great time with family and friends. Attending marriage ceremonies and functions will keep you busy. Financial gains are indicated. You will also work overtime. Success will be within your reach. You will have potential gains from the market share.
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Sunday, Thursday, Wednesday
Lucky colours : White, Red, Blue
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
There is going to be lot of hope for the future. Some new person is going to enter your life and give it a different meaning altogether. You will enjoy a charming season. You may like to visit your loved ones living far away and enjoy some moments with them. Your boss will tell you a few things.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Your love relations will get deeper, and you are going to share some special moments with your sweetheart. You will speak very tenderly and be extremely kind also. You will have financial gains. If you are diligent in your job, then you will gain success in it. The day will be well spent with your family members.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Nothing you do pleases your loved one. You could be at your wits and may think of ending this relationship. You could think so because of other pressures being faced too. You will plan strategies for your activities. You will make progress in your job. There will be an increase in your prestige and respect.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You are likely to get closer to a friend and there is every chance that romance can start. Both of you have a lot in common and generally believe in enjoying life. You will increase your contact with people. There are chances of receiving unexpected profits. You will also meet an important person and get lot of benefits.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You are likely to find someone who you will get attracted to. The desire to be loved is going to be strong. You are going to feel very happy and blessed. You will complete your task and think about all the decisions taken thoroughly. Your relationship with boss will get better. You will witness change in your behavior.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You can enjoy a tricky situation where you might have to assist your beloved overcome some hurdles. You will do whatever you can, and he/she is going to be very grateful to you. You will have good gains in business. All the obstacles you face in your job will disappear. You will spend time with your close relatives.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You are going to have a good day. Everything will move according to plan. Your mate is going to be very helpful and do a lot for you. Travel for pleasure is also indicated. People will talk positively about you. You will gain confidence. You will be offered continuous help. You will also receive good news.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
In the mood to be adventurous in romance, you may like to enjoy the company of more than one person. Don’t rush on otherwise you are likely to land up in trouble instead. You will finish the task which will bring your personal benefits. Your time will be full of pleasure and happiness. You will come into contact with higher authorities.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
An interesting person can make an entry into your life. You will be drawn towards this person and before long, feelings of love are very likely going to come to the fore. It is a fruitful day. Time will be pleasurable. You will take the opinion of some experts about your strategies and activities in business.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You are going to enjoy life to the hilt. Coming across like-minded people will make this easier for you to do. On the romantic front, all will be well and very positive. People of the marriageable age will face some problems. You will also see the possibility of going abroad for work or study. It is a nice day.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You need to guard against someone taking advantage of you. You will be extremely energetic and able to accomplish a lot. In love you will be everything one desires. You will have excess pressure at your workplace which can affect your health a bit. You need to take a short break. Your mind will remain focused.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You may get into a tiff with your partner. Angry words that erupt can cause hurt. You will have to make a lot of effort to get things moving smoothly again but you must try. After putting in lot of effort and hard work, you will accomplish all the work. You will be eager to increase your earnings in your business.