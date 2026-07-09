Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

9th July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 9th July 2026

Moon square Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give best results. You will get plenty of opportunities to earn money. Property inheritance is indicated. You will resolve the matter amiably with brothers. Those belonging to the creative field such as arts, media, acting and dance will be able to make a mark in their field. You will also get new opportunities for work. Romance will blossom among married couples. Your efforts will be openly appreciated. It is an important time to take care of personal tasks. Your confidence will get boosted from within. Family will unite to get together. You will have a great time with family and friends. Attending marriage ceremonies and functions will keep you busy. Financial gains are indicated. You will also work overtime. Success will be within your reach. You will have potential gains from the market share.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Sunday, Thursday, Wednesday

Lucky colours : White, Red, Blue

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

There is going to be lot of hope for the future. Some new person is going to enter your life and give it a different meaning altogether. You will enjoy a charming season. You may like to visit your loved ones living far away and enjoy some moments with them. Your boss will tell you a few things.

