Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th June, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

9th June 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 9th June 2026
Moon trine Jupiter on your solar return chart thus it is going to be a very fruitful year that promises a lot for you. You will find yourself wonderfully uplifted to achieve things that you always dreamed of. Your plans this year will be materialized. And you will be lot more ambitious and energetic. You will be very active professionally and socially too. And you will be meeting a lot of learned and influential people whom you will be able to impress and get your work done. New contacts will be fruitful. New job offers too will come. Those in business will plan a major expansion. Business/work related trips will keep you busy. Your financial condition will keep on improving. Your spouse/partner will support you in a big way. There will be love and bonding in family circle. Your morale will be high, and you will look like you are spending some time comfortably with your family.
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Sunday, Monday, Friday
Lucky colours : Mint, Peach, Purple.
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You are heading for a good day. There will be much positivity in the relationship, so hopes are going to be high. You could be busy making plans. Your friends and relatives will be very helpful. You may attend a banquet. Your completed job will be easily done. Regarding your high work efficiency few more assignments may be entrusted to you.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Work life is going to be very hectic so you will get as much time as time to spend together with your lover as you would like. You may have to wait a little longer for more bonding to take place. Working in a collective way will give you fantastic results. Your liberal outlook will make life a happy journey. You will feel peace and bliss in domestic life.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Love life is going to move along in a suitable manner. You do not want to disturb the situation now with the unnecessary fights so take it easy. Relax and enjoy the fun moments happening. Relations with brothers will improve and you will try to normalize them. Your government related work will be favorably cleared. Your sociability and humility will take you far ahead.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A shift in the control of money is indicated but there could be some old issues raked up in the process of doing so your joint finances will take up a lot of time and may need sorting out. You will look after the needs of others. In order to make faster progress in your work, you may affect a change in working strategy.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Discussions and plans can keep you very busy and take up most of your day. You and your mate can plan your course of action for many future activities. Heavy work pressure will keep you awfully engaged. With the result, many of your jobs will be left incomplete. But you will keep trying.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will get a good opportunity to make the relationship progress. Your love mate is going to give you some good news which is going to make this day an exceptionally happy one. You will be extremely respectful towards your parents and ever willing to render them devoted service. You will get good news relating to job.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You do not like messy affairs so a lot of clearing up must be done for some smooth sailing in the future. The undivided attention you want is going to come to you. You will move forward with your positive thinking and progress in business. You will be busy buying things. You will be in a relaxed mood and busy with entertainment.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Be more cautious and daring. You are likely to be too critical of the one you are dating. This can cause unnecessary friction and keep both unhappy too. You will get involved in lot of charitable activities. You will also enjoy worldly pleasures. Meeting with loved ones will lighten your mood. You will be a guest somewhere.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You like to move ahead and so will continue to innovate and encourage your lover to do so also. These steps will help your romance reach dizzy heights. You will ask your children to do something special and till you get success you will not let go. You will get success in competitive exams.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Move slowly and steadily even though your heart might be racing. You could fall for someone who is very different from you both in thought and action. You will enjoy worldly pleasures. Meeting with loved ones will lighten your mood. You will be a guest somewhere. Many plans will occur to you, and you will make an outline of those plans.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Meeting someone new and falling in love on one of your trips cannot be ruled out. You could get attracted to someone from another place and will be quite happy with this person. There will be focus on planning for a festival. Your relationship with family members will strengthen. You will allow children to do things as they wish to and will get success.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You could still be healing from a past difficult break up when you meet a new charmer. Development of romance between you both is a strong possibility as of now. There are chances for promotion. There are chances of a change in your thoughts. Plans for something new will be made. Your concentration on studies will increase.