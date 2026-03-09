Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

8th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 8th March 2026

Moon trine Sun on your solar return chart and it will provide wonderful results. You will have the zest and zeal required to complete your tasks. Your boss and officials will be happy with your work. You could be promoted in your job. You will also win over everyone’s heart with your hard work and behaviour. Even your colleagues will help you in your work. But you need to remain away from controversies. Your enemies and opponents might overwhelm you, and even some of your works will be criticized. But it will not affect your morale, and you will keep on doing good work with all sincerity. Your business will also flourish. Money inflow will be continuous. Your family members will share amazing bonds with you. You will get appreciation for your deeds. Those who are single will get married. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

Lucky dates: 9, 18, 27

Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours: Black, Green, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

If you are unattached, you may come across someone who will interest you. There will be a lot to share and soon the feeling of love is going to be felt by both. You will get plenty of opportunities to earn money. Property inheritance is also indicated. You will also make progress in your profession.