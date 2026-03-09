Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

8th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 8th March 2026
Moon trine Sun on your solar return chart and it will provide wonderful results. You will have the zest and zeal required to complete your tasks. Your boss and officials will be happy with your work. You could be promoted in your job. You will also win over everyone’s heart with your hard work and behaviour. Even your colleagues will help you in your work. But you need to remain away from controversies. Your enemies and opponents might overwhelm you, and even some of your works will be criticized. But it will not affect your morale, and you will keep on doing good work with all sincerity. Your business will also flourish. Money inflow will be continuous. Your family members will share amazing bonds with you. You will get appreciation for your deeds. Those who are single will get married. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.
Lucky dates: 9, 18, 27
Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours: Black, Green, Red
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
If you are unattached, you may come across someone who will interest you. There will be a lot to share and soon the feeling of love is going to be felt by both. You will get plenty of opportunities to earn money. Property inheritance is also indicated. You will also make progress in your profession.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You need to face up to a situation and realize it is you who is controlling and holding everything back. Try, you will get new opportunities for work. Those belonging to the creative fields will be able to make marks in their field. Romance will blossom among married couples. They will have a good time.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Perhaps you are sending out wrong signals that chase people away instead of attracting them. Due to this, you are likely to find yourself alone despite wanting to be others. Your efforts will be openly appreciated. Your health will be in good condition. Entertainment and recreational activities will be focused.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You are likely to remain disappointed today. A lack of support on the part of your mate can cause anguish especially since shared goals are in question. Your confidence will get boosted from within as you accomplish much in your work. Romance is on the cards with a person working at your workplace.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
An argument can arise about who calls the shots in this relationship. Both of you will not be happy with your roles and can decide to discuss this troublesome issue. Family will unite to get together. You will have a great time with family and friends. Bidding will give you profits. Financial gain is indicated.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Though you do want to give up this relationship, you avoid getting too intimate either. You can be quite adamant about this, but it is going to create a little trouble for you. You will make progress in your job. Your monetary condition will improve. It is important to take time for personal tasks and finish them too.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Your social circle can increase, and you will get the chance to meet new people. You may have thought love is elusive, but you can find it among this circle of friends. Success will be obstructed before it reaches you. You will face challenges and disappointment. Take stock of the situation.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You may have been avoiding discussing some major things but now is the time to bring it all out. You may be happy to know that your beloved feels the same way also. It will be a peaceful day for you. Situations at work will improve. You will impress everyone around with your oratory skills. Financial gains are indicated.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Do not try too hard or you can share with someone away and avoid getting too easy either because you are not in the mood to go in for any long-term commitment. Serious situations may develop at your workplace due to war of words with colleagues. Avoid taking the matter too far. It is not good.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
A romantic involvement is very much on the cards for you. Your confident approach will make you very appealing, and you will make friends easily. Situation will start improving at your workplace. You need to take care of elder’s health in the family. You will have gains in work. Your income will be good.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
A few obstacles that are dealt with will pave the way for good things to happen in your love relations. Your mature way of going about it will help you. It is a good day for finance. You are advised to spend money wisely. Time is very favorable. You will face no hurdles at all. Take proper advice too.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You are heading for a good time. There will be so much to do with your love mate. Pleasant works will be exchanged, and big plans can be made for future. Gains are indicated in all matters of business and workplace. No need to take risks. Your financial position is strong and stable.