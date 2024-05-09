Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

9th May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 9th May 2024

Moon sextile Mars on your solar return chart ensures an excellent year ahead. You will be popular and sociable at work and will be appreciated by peers and family. You will have the energy and ability to do perfect things. This will prove to be a wonderful time period. You will be raring to go and achieve best in your field. Partners will support you in your ventures. You will be able to take people along with you. Your popularity in family and social circle will increase. You will also like to give lot of time to your family. Somebody known to you may get attractive to you and there could be a cosy affair leading to marriage. Your family will support you fully. There are possibilities of your going to an exotic location with family for vacations. This will give you respite from hectic work schedule. Financially you will be well off. Your health overall will be fine.

9th May 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates: 9, 18, 27

Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours: White, Brown, Pastel Shades.

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You may meet someone special in a social gathering. Be steady as new seeds of love require time to blossom. You are heading for a great love life ahead. Financially you will be strong and stable. You will excel at your workplace and will get support of your peers and superiors. You will be undertaking those projects which others will not even think of doing.