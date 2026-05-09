Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

9th May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 9th May 2026
Moon sextile Saturn on your solar return chart and it will have good effect for the whole year. You will enjoy good health. You will conduct your business carefully and will not take any decision in a haste otherwise it may boomerang against you. Your business expansion plans will be fruitful. You will remain in demand among your colleagues. You will make best use of technology and internet to enhance your business profits. You need to show a wise head and not get emotional in love matters. Otherwise, you will have a feeling of being let down when it matters most. You will act in good tandem with your spouse. Peace and harmony will prevail in family relations. You will get a promotion in your job, and some important assignment too may be given to you. You need to take care of your health and what you eat. You will remain happy and cheerful.
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Yellow, Red, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be in the spotlight at your workplace. You will achieve something unique. It will make people take notice of your capabilities. You will be a lot more involved in your creative pursuits. Your bosses would speak highly of your amazing talents. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will enjoy wonderful bonding with mate.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
The hard times you are facing will come to an end. You will have zest and zeal to try new things in life. You are likely to get involved in a romantic relationship with an unknown person. It will take some time before you make a commitment. Your business proposal would be considered favorably by your partners.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be given onerous responsibility at your workplace. Your bosses will trust you and will have immense faith in your talents. You will try to come up to the expectations of all. Your mate will be very accommodative and understandable. And give full support. You could be invited to a feast. Those in politics and media will shine.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A colleague at your workplace will be jealous of you. And will spread all sought of false hood against you. But looking at your impeccable record and unquestionable integrity, he/she will not succeed. Your colleagues will support you by and large. You will be involved in charitable activities. And will do prayer, meditation and will have faith in God.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
People often do not live up to your expectations. It could be your fault. It is a case of putting eggs in one basket. You need to realize your own potential and rise to the occasion. And take initiatives. It is no use blaming people for their failures. You need to become a bit more daring. It will work.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Your plans will start getting completed. You will impress people with your vision and attitude. Your peers and superiors will lend you full support. Your prestige will increase. You will share good bonding with your brother. Your mate will also have no complaints from you. There will be no financial worries.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will be making lot of new friends and will also rebuild old ties. Your efforts will be successful in this direction. Even your plans will be successful, and you will be able to put new ideas into your workplace. Your energy level will be high, and you will be very confident. Your name and fame will grow. And you will be much sought after person.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It is going to be a wonderful day. Your sources of income will be good, and you will also be exploring additional sources of income. Your business/profession will grow and will bring you good results. You may get involved in some romantic relations with a person known to you. Elders in your family will remain healthy and in good spirits. Peace and harmony will prevail at home.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will be given additional responsibility at your workplace. This will be an important position which will enhance your stature. You will take the challenge and live up to the expectations of your peers and superiors. They will support you fully. Your financial position will remain excellent. And your mate will be a source of inspiration.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will receive some sad news. This will lower your spirits, and you will feel bad. But you will get normal quickly as you will realize happiness and sorrow are part of life. Things do not take place always as we expect. But we must keep moving in life. Your mate and family members will give you full support. You may be drawn towards spiritualism.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will receive some favorable marriage proposals. You will discuss it with your family and take an appropriate decision. This news will cheer up your family members, and they will be in a festive mood. Relations with your siblings will remain excellent. You may plan to go on outing with your family and enjoy some good moments.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is going to be a very happy day. A new person may arrive in your life suddenly. He/she will blow you off your feet and you will be drawn in the high tide of romance. It is going to be a very intense and passionate affair which will go a long distance. Both of you will have genuine feelings for each other and will plan to get married soon.