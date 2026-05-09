Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

9th May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 9th May 2026

Moon sextile Saturn on your solar return chart and it will have good effect for the whole year. You will enjoy good health. You will conduct your business carefully and will not take any decision in a haste otherwise it may boomerang against you. Your business expansion plans will be fruitful. You will remain in demand among your colleagues. You will make best use of technology and internet to enhance your business profits. You need to show a wise head and not get emotional in love matters. Otherwise, you will have a feeling of being let down when it matters most. You will act in good tandem with your spouse. Peace and harmony will prevail in family relations. You will get a promotion in your job, and some important assignment too may be given to you. You need to take care of your health and what you eat. You will remain happy and cheerful.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Yellow, Red, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will be in the spotlight at your workplace. You will achieve something unique. It will make people take notice of your capabilities. You will be a lot more involved in your creative pursuits. Your bosses would speak highly of your amazing talents. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will enjoy wonderful bonding with mate.