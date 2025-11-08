Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

9th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 9th November 2025

Moon is forming an angle 150 degrees with Mercury on your solar return chart and gives fantastic results. You will be a person with a creative bent of mind. You will have new ideas and will be willing to execute them. You just need a favorable atmosphere to your liking, and your talent will come to the fore. You will be capable of implementing your ideas into practice. And you will also get full support from your bosses. You will remain loyal and faithful to your partner. And will have a very warm and fulfilling relationship. Boys and girls will get suitable marriage proposals. You need to keep some personal matters a secret. Lots of effort and hard work will be required in business and work. Your health will remain perfect. You will be applauded and praised all around for your efforts. Your elders will keep blessings you. You will make new friends.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday

Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Green

‘This week for you’

Aries: (March 21 - April 20)

Your self-confidence and positive attitude will reward you. Constructive connections with others can be made easily. A comfortable level of personal popularity helps to keep conflict to a minimum. Your attitude towards life would be changing. You are no longer willing to make compromises in the important areas of your life, particularly regarding career. You are more determined, and it is an excellent time to get rid of bad habits. A new project or goal begun now has a good chance of being successful and long lasting. You would be able to find a way to strike a balance between self-gratification and the obligations of daily life.