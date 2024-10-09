Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

9th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 9th October 2024
Moon sextile Mercury on your solar return chart ensures an excellent year ahead. You will achieve a lot during this favorable time period. Those people who are in financial sector, business, banking and real estate etc. will make significant progress. There will be continuous flow of money and additional sources of income too might be tapped. Any project that was delayed due to any official reason will finally get cleared. You will be able to get loans/ finances from banks and financial institutions. You will appear to be very positive with regard to general matters affecting you. Your business colleagues and office superiors will provide you ample support and guidance. Relations with your family members will be coordinal. Life partner will provide all support whenever required. You will be going for some fun filled travel destination with family.
9th October 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Pink, Violet, Off White
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
This will prove to be a very fruitful day for you. Your family will be very much appreciative of efforts you are making to make life better. And you are working hard day and night for it. Your intentions are honest and you are very sincere in your approach. Even your colleagues and superiors at work place are very much impressed by your dedication.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be very much fortunate in matters of money and finance. Your business profits will get doubled and even your associates would give you full support. You will also explore new business areas. Your social standings will increase and you will be invited to social gathering and functions. You can also think of joining some political party.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be feeling a little down cast today. There may be some war of words with your office colleagues that will make you feel a little bit agitated. You will be tempted to hit back but you will manage to control yourself. Crises will blow over. You will talk to your colleagues who will appreciate your behavior. Your health will be normal.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your partner was planning to buy a big and beautiful house in some posh locality. Now that your financial position is good, you will get success in your efforts. You will also receive some increments and bonus at your work place. You will also be inclined to include yoga, meditation or some light exercise in your daily routine.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You have been getting involved with people in unnecessary disputes. This puts a hamper in your plans. You get upset as a result. Now you will like to tone down a bit and stay away from people and controversies. You have been denied promotion at your work place for a while now. You will take this matter with your superiors and try to convince them.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You have been thinking for a while that your life is at cross roads. You have come to a stage from where there is no looking back now. You have been able to establish yourself in your job and gone ahead of others. But yet you feel there is something that is missing in your life. You will like to remold your personality and introspect a bit.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
This is going to be a very favorable time period for you. You will plan with your family to go for a fun filled short trip. This will bring respite to you from hectic life style. You will have some moments of solitude and peace with your partner. You will have ample time to ponder over issues that you are facing in your domestic life and finding a way out.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will have numerous problems to deal with. You will receive some setbacks in investments you have made in your business. This will lead to some anxieties and worries. But you will get a helping hand from a person with whom you will come in contact by chance. You will also receive some vital tips from this person. Your partner will also be an able guide.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be receiving some good news at your work place. You will also take care of needs and requirements of your family members. They will be looking up to you to solve their problems and guide them. There will be some auspicious functions like marriage or birthday party in your family. There will be get together of friends and relatives.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
This will be a very tough day for you. You will be spending a lot on your house hold item. Your income will be good yet you will find it difficult to maintain a balance between income and expenditure. Your child will fall ill and may need medical attention. You will be emotional but will not lose your patience. Your partner will give you constant support.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be taking your work very seriously. This is start of new financial year and you will have job on your hands. Work related deadlines will keep you busy. You may feel a little bit stress and tension. Just relax and take the things easy. Everything will get done in time. Some problems which your family was facing for a long time will get solved.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will develop religious inclinations all of a sudden. Your faith in God will increase. You have been facing verity of problems in your life. But with the blessings of God you will able to solve all of them. This will make you thankful to God and you will develop compassion for others. You will be helping other people a lot more now.