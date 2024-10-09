Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

9th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 9th October 2024

Moon sextile Mercury on your solar return chart ensures an excellent year ahead. You will achieve a lot during this favorable time period. Those people who are in financial sector, business, banking and real estate etc. will make significant progress. There will be continuous flow of money and additional sources of income too might be tapped. Any project that was delayed due to any official reason will finally get cleared. You will be able to get loans/ finances from banks and financial institutions. You will appear to be very positive with regard to general matters affecting you. Your business colleagues and office superiors will provide you ample support and guidance. Relations with your family members will be coordinal. Life partner will provide all support whenever required. You will be going for some fun filled travel destination with family.

9th October 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Pink, Violet, Off White

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

This will prove to be a very fruitful day for you. Your family will be very much appreciative of efforts you are making to make life better. And you are working hard day and night for it. Your intentions are honest and you are very sincere in your approach. Even your colleagues and superiors at work place are very much impressed by your dedication.