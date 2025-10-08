Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

9th October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 9th October 2025

Moon opposite Mars on your solar return chart ensures a mixed year for you. You will be facing stiff competition at your workplace. Some people might be jealous of you and try to defame you. But your bosses and colleagues will keep on supporting you. Ultimately you will come out as the winner with your never-say-die attitude. Business related trips might get postponed. Your financial position will remain steady. A long-distance relationship with a person much younger in age will go a distance. You will get drawn to a spiritual guru and will take to prayer, meditation and charity in a big way. Your brother/sister will keep on supporting you. And friends will give timely support. Your partner will prove to be the highest source of strength. You will be undertaking a lot of business-related trips which will prove to be beneficial later on.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Sunday, Friday, Wednesday

Lucky colours : Red, Orange, Yellow

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Having made amends for the past folles, you are on the road to success with your companion. A peaceful co-existence will begin flourishing and you can look forward to planning for the future together. People will acknowledge your contribution. You will also buy clothes and jewelry for yourself. Your personality will also bloom.