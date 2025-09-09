Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

9th September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 9th September 2025

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Mercury on your solar return chart, and it is going to give mixed results. Your financial position is going to be good. But expenses will keep mounting. You will be busy renovating and decorating your house. You will also purchase a new vehicle/property. You will also make plans to settle abroad permanently. You will also have a wonderful romantic life, but marriage decisions may face some resistance. You will need the emotional support of your friends and relatives. You will devote a lot of time to your work/business. Your higher officials will praise your work. Business-related trips will keep you busy. Invest money only when you are satisfied with terms and conditions. You will not take rest till you do the work that you have undertaken with zeal and zest.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Friday, Monday, Saturday

Lucky colours : White, Violet, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is a very good day. Your half-finished work will be completed. You will also be able to complete those jobs which you were afraid will not get done. You will also prepare yourself to achieve something high in your job/business. Disputes with colleagues will also get resolved. Those who are single will get marriage offers.