Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

9th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 9th September 2026

Moon conjunct Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give favourable results. The planetary situation is very favourable for you. You will be busy with prayers and meditation. You will prosper in your business. You will have gains. New job offers will come to you. You will also invest your money wisely. You will receive the blessings of elders. You will make some concrete decisions in business. You might get inspired by new ideas. There are chances of success in business. Your social circle will expand. You will make new plans for making money. Whatever work you think of, will get done. Planetary position is in your favour. You will discharge all your responsibilities well and your financial side will be strong. You will move ahead with a positive outlook. Visitors will drop in and you will remain busy with welcoming new. There will be property disputes with your brothers and matters will be resolved.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Red, Yellow, Pink

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

If you are single, you could meet someone who gives you a lot of attention. It could be a time when you fall in love and look forward to a good relationship. You will get involved in religious activities and prayers, which will provide you with mental peace. Your intuitive power will get strong. Love will hold more importance for you.