11 killed in fuel tanker explosion in Iran: State media

TEHRAN: At least 11 people were killed and seven others wounded as a fuel tanker exploded in a traffic accident in western Iran on Saturday (local time), state-run IRIB news agency reported. The incident occurred on an intercity road between Sanandaj County in Kurdestan province and Hamedan County in Hamedan province, the IRIB cited Babak Hodaei, head of the emergency medical services of Kurdestan University of Medical Sciences, as saying.

The incident caused several nearby vehicles to catch fire, Hodaei said, adding that rescue teams have transferred the wounded to a hospital in Sanandaj, reports Xinhua news agency. Rescue operations are continuing at the scene, he said. (IANS)

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