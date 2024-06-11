12 injured in Wisconsin rooftop party shooting involving high schoolers

A shooting at a rooftop party in Wisconsin left at least 10 people injured, including teenagers, police said. Nine people were injured by gunfire and another was injured by broken glass at the party at a high-rise apartment in downtown Madison, Xinhua news agency reported. All injured were taken to local hospitals, and none had injuries considered to be life-threatening. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 23, officials said. (IANS)

Also Read: Recount of presidential votes in Wisconsin ends, reaffirms Biden's win

Also Watch: