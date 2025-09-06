147 Tibet rights groups slam China’s crackdown on activists

Dharamshala: A coalition of 147 Tibet-focused organisations and members of the International Tibet Network has strongly denounced China’s intensifying crackdown on Tibetan environmental defenders, cultural advocates, and community leaders, Phayul reported.

According to Phayul, the statement released on Wednesday was issued in response to the arbitrary extension of the prison sentence of prominent Tibetan activist A-Nya Sengdra. Rights groups argue that the decision reflects Beijing’s determination to stifle dissent and intimidate Tibetan civil society.

Sengdra, a well-known community leader from Gade County, Golog in eastern Tibet’s Amdo province, was detained on September 4, 2018, and later sentenced to seven years in prison on December 6, 2019. His work to combat corruption and protect Tibet’s fragile ecosystems had earned him both respect and recognition, including the 2022 Tenzin Delek Rinpoche Medal of Courage. He was expected to be released this month; however, authorities extended his sentence until February 2026 without explanation, Phayul stated.

During his detention, Sengdra’s physical and mental health reportedly worsened, prompting multiple UN human rights experts to call for his immediate release. They described his imprisonment as an example of “the criminalisation of the legitimate work of a minority community member and human rights defender.”

“This extension is a calculated attempt to crush Tibetan civil society,” read the joint statement, which also noted a broader campaign targeting Tibetan intellectuals and activists. (ANI)

