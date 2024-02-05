19 killed in massive wildfires in Chile, state of emergency declared

Chile: Chile has declared a state of emergency as the country battles to contain fast-spreading wildfires. At least 19 people died, and the toll may increase, according to Al Jazeera. Since Friday, fires have destroyed thousands of hectares of forest, engulfing coastal communities in a dense cloud of grey smoke and causing residents to evacuate their homes in the central areas of Vina del Mar and Valparaiso. "All forces are deployed in the fight against the forest fires," President of Chile Gabriel Boric posted on X as he announced the action and added that emergency services will convene on Saturday to evaluate the situation.

The rescue operation is underway; however, the interior minister of Chile has said that the death toll could rise even further.

"The report of fatalities is very provisional," Interior Minister Carolina Toha said, as reported by Al Jazeera. "We have reports from other places where there are indications that there may be more people dead, but we do not have confirmation on the ground," Toha added. (ANI)

