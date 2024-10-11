2024 Nobel Peace Prize Announced for Nihon Hidankyo

Stockholm: The Nobel Prize for Peace or Nobel Peace Prize for the year 2024 has been announced by the Nobel Prize Committee and this year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been named for Japanese group working towards the complete removal of all nuclear weapons.

The Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations, commonly known as Nihon Hidankyo has been named for the Nobel Peace Prize 2024. This recognition comes one year ahead of the 80th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan by the United States. It also comes at a time when there is a growing concern about the possible use of nuclear weapons amidst ongoing wars on multiple fronts.

The Nobel Prize Committee said it had decided to award the prize to Nihon Hidankyo “for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again”.

The Norwegian committee said testimony by hibakusha, the survivors of the August 1945 bombings by the US had “helped to generate and consolidate widespread opposition to nuclear weapons around the world by drawing on personal stories, creating educational campaigns based on their own experience, and issuing urgent warnings against the spread and use of nuclear weapons”.