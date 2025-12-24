248 civilians, 205 Pakistani security personnel killed in Balochistan this year: Government data

Quetta: As violence continues to escalate in Balochistan, at least 248 civilians and 205 security personnel were killed in several attacks, bombings, and armed incidents across the province in 2025 — making it one of the deadliest years for the region in recent times, according to the Pakistani government’s data.

As per the findings of the Pakistani government released by security authorities, a total of 432 armed incidents were recorded across Balochistan during the year, resulting in hundreds of fatalities among civilians and members of security forces, while a climate of fear and uncertainty persisted in the region, reports local media.

Citing official statistics, The Balochistan Post reported that the violence resulted in the deaths of 284 civilians and 205 security personnel, although earlier government figures had put the civilian death toll at 248.

This unrest severely impacted the daily life of Baloch people and raised serious concerns about Balochistan’s overall security situation.

According to the report, several major attacks took place across Balochistan in 2025, including six suicide bombings in Quetta, Mastung, Khuzdar, Turbat, and Nokundi. It noted that on March 11, a militant group attacked and hijacked the Jaffer Express in the Bolan area.

Additionally, seven people were killed in Barkhan on February 18, followed by separate gunfire incidents targeting passenger coaches near Zhob and Kalat in July.

Furthermore, a bus attack in Khuzdar on May 15 resulted in six deaths and 43 injuries, while a suicide bombing at Pakistan’s Frontier Corps headquarters in Quetta on September 30 left 12 people dead.

Reports suggest that officials have described 2025 as a disappointing year for peace and stability in Balochistan, with residents continuing to live under persistent insecurity.

Public circles have also raised alarm over the security failures and called on the Pakistani government to adopt effective and concrete measures to restore public safety.

While the government statistics regarding law and order in Balochistan are widely viewed with scepticism by local communities and civil society groups, critics argue that numerous incidents go unreported and casualties among security personnel are also allegedly understated by military authorities. (IANS)

