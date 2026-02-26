35 million people in Pak would have died if it weren’t for me: Trump's new claim

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has yet again reiterated his claim of "ending eight wars" and said that "35 million people said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died" if it were not for his intervention during the recent Operation Sindoor launched by India against the terror infrastructure.

Speaking at his State of the Union address at the White House on Tuesday (local time), Trump said, "First ten months, I ended eight wars, including Cambodia and Thailand, Pakistan and India, we would have been a nuclear war. 35 million people said the Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement."

"Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Congo and Rwanda and of course the war in Gaza," -- conflicts he further claimed to have ended.

A few months back, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif had told Trump that 35 million Pakistanis would have been killed during Operation Sindoor had he not stepped in.

Trump declared that America had witnessed “a turnaround for the ages” in just one year of his leadership, telling Congress that the country had achieved “a transformation like no one has ever seen before.”

His first State of the Union Address of his Second Term is expected to break the previous records of the longest such address. Informed sources said that they would not be surprised if it crossed 1 hour 45 minutes.

Invoking the founding ideals of the United States, he said, “From 1776 to today, every generation of Americans has stepped forward to defend life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for the next. Now, it is our turn.” (IANS)

