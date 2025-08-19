42 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza: Civil Defence

Gaza: At least 42 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, Gaza’s Civil Defence said.

Civil Defence Spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told Xinhua news agency that seven people were killed in Israeli shelling near the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, and at least one person was killed in an Israeli shelling of a house in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, southeast of the city.

Four people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a tent housing displaced persons in west of Khan Younis, Basal said.

Twelve Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes on various areas of Khan Younis, while two separate airstrikes killed three people in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, according to Basal.

At least 15 Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire while waiting for aid in the central and southern Gaza Strip, he said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on these incidents, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)

