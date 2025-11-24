79% travellers exposed to data theft through unsafe charging ports: UAE Cyber Council

ABU DHABI: The UAE Cyber Security Council has warned of the growing risks associated with the use of untrusted public charging ports, confirming that 79 per cent of travellers unknowingly expose their personal data to danger when charging their devices at unsecured public stations. The Council explained that some public charging ports may contain malicious software or hidden systems capable of accessing personal data through so-called juice jacking attacks, which exploit media or image transfer protocols that activate automatically when devices are connected. In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Cyber Security Council said ignoring protective measures and using unsafe charging ports may lead to data and password theft or the installation of harmful software on mobile phones without the user’s knowledge. It added that 68 per cent of companies have been subjected to attacks originating from untrusted charging ports, resulting in data breaches and compromises to their digital infrastructure. The Council listed several warning signs that may indicate a device has been exposed to such attacks, including rapid battery drain, slow application performance, repeated system crashes and the appearance of unfamiliar symbols or messages on the device. The Cyber Security Council provided a set of preventive guidelines, foremost among them carrying a personal charger while travelling, avoiding public charging stations as much as possible and rejecting any data transfer requests during charging. The Council also advised enabling two-factor authentication, using biometric login features such as fingerprint or facial recognition and reviewing app permissions, ensuring that no unnecessary access is granted to photos, messages or contacts. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read: India should remain vigilant after Myanmar cyber scam crackdown