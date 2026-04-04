8 killed, 95 injured as US-Israeli strikes hit Iran’s B1 Bridge

TEHRAN: At least eight civilians have been reported killed, and 95 others sustained injuries following US-Israeli strikes, Iranian state media Press TV reported. The military action specifically targeted the “B1 bridge in Karaj,” resulting in a high number of casualties in the surrounding area.

The victims of the strike reportedly include “Iranian travellers” and “residents of the local village” who were near the infrastructure at the time of the attack. According to Press TV, the toll also included “families who were in the area for Nature Day,” a time when many people were outdoors.

In the wake of such strikes, President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that Iran remains “resolute in defending itself against American and Israeli aggressors using all of its capacities,” state broadcaster Press TV reported. This comes over a month after the commencement of a military conflict that Tehran describes as an unprovoked war of aggression against the Islamic Republic. (ANI)

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