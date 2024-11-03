880,000 stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar's Mandalay region

Yangon: Myanmar authorities have seized 880,000 stimulant tablets in the Mandalay region, reports said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched a vehicle in Kyaukse township of Mandalay region on October 27 and confiscated the drugs, state-run The Mirror daily reported on Saturday.

Two suspects on board the vehicle were arrested, and the seized narcotics had a street value of approximately 1.32 billion kyats (about $628,571), Xinhua news agency reported quoting The Mirror.An investigation showed that the narcotics were being transported from Shan state and intended for delivery to Kayin state, it said. (IANS)

Also Read: Pentagon announces new deployments to Middle East region

Also Watch: