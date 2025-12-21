A recalibration moment: Secretary of State Marco Rubio's long view of US power

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday wrapped up the year with an unusually long and wide-ranging press conference that underscored a shift toward realism, prioritisation and restraint in American foreign policy.

Breaking with tradition, Rubio began taking questions from the back row, working his way forward over more than two hours. The unhurried format, he said, reflected a broader approach to diplomacy focused less on sound bites and more on grappling with complex global realities.

At the heart of his remarks was a clear emphasis on national interest and limits. "At the core of foreign policy needs to be the national interest of the United States," Rubio said, stressing that US resources and time are finite and must be carefully prioritised. The global landscape, he argued, has changed dramatically from the one US institutions were designed to manage.

Rubio also stood out for conducting a significant portion of the briefing in Spanish, taking nearly a quarter of the questions in that language, particularly on Latin America. He accused Venezuela's "illegitimate regime" of cooperating with terrorists and drug trafficking networks, while praising Mexico for what he described as unprecedented cooperation with Washington.

On the Middle East, Rubio said the Gaza conflict had entered a new phase with a ceasefire, though challenges remain. He outlined plans for a Palestinian technocratic body to manage daily governance and welcomed Pakistan's offer to potentially contribute to a future stabilisation force, pending clarity on mandate and funding.

Addressing Ukraine, Rubio was blunt, saying neither side appears close to surrender and negotiations are unavoidable. While the US could help facilitate talks, he stressed any decision rests with Kyiv and Moscow. (IANS)

