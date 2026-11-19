ISLAMABAD: The reported kidnapping and alleged forced conversion of 14-year-old Hindu girl, Bindiya Kumari, has once again highlighted the vulnerability of girls from religious minorities in Pakistan, a report has detailed.

Media reports suggest that Bindiya Kumari was kidnapped from Sibi in Pakistan's Balochistan province in October and taken to Sindh, where she was converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim man.

Kumari's family has said that she is a minor, while the opposing party has claimed that she converted to Islam and married on her own will. Her case raised serious questions about child protection, religious freedom, and enforcing constitutional guarantees in Pakistan.

Pakistan is a signatory to international human rights instruments, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. However, constitutional guarantees have little meaning until vulnerable citizens of Pakistan continue to struggle to get protection. Religious freedom includes the right to change one's religion as per one's own will and cannot justify coercion, kidnapping, exploitation, or child marriage.

"Pakistan's commitment to religious freedom will ultimately be measured by its treatment of the most vulnerable. Hindu girls facing alleged coercion, Christian families seeking recognition of their religious marriages, and other minority communities requesting legal protection are not seeking special privileges," Sajid Sandhu, an advocate for religious freedom and social justice, wrote in 'Bitter Winter'.

"They are seeking rights guaranteed by the Constitution. The government, judiciary, parliamentarians, and religious leadership must work together to ensure that constitutional protections become everyday realities," the author added.

On November 3, a leading minority rights organisation expressed serious concern over the abduction, forced conversion and marriage of the minor Hindu girl in Pakistan, highlighting the vulnerability of minority children amid escalating atrocities across the country.

According to the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM), 14-year-old Bindiya Kumari, a ninth-grade student, should be attending school rather than being caught up in allegations of abduction, forced religious conversion, and child marriage.

The rights body said that her case has exposed the gap between Pakistan's assurances of minority protection and the ground reality, with her family seeking intervention even as lawmakers question the authorities' failure to act. (IANS)