Advanced our economic, strategic priorities in region: US State Secy Rubio on India visit

WASHINGTON DC: US State Secretary Marco Rubio on Thursday departed from India, stating that the result of the visit of the visit was the advancement of India-US "economic and strategic priorities in the region."

In a post on X, he said, "Just departed India having advanced our economic and strategic priorities in the region."

Rubio further said that both countries become stronger through the continuation of building the economic partnership and energy security cooperation. He further said, "Continuing to build our economic partnership and energy security cooperation makes both our nations stronger."

The remarks come as Rubio concluded his visit to India on October 21, following engagements in Mumbai. His visit took place amid efforts by New Delhi and Washington to strengthen their strategic partnership, advance negotiations on a proposed bilateral trade agreement and expand energy cooperation. (ANI)