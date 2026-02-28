Afghan forces kill 55 Pakistani soldiers, seize bases in retaliatory strikes along border

KABUL: Afghan forces launched retaliatory strikes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, killing at least 55 Pakistani soldiers and capturing two bases along with 19 posts, the Afghan Ministry of National Defence confirmed on Friday.

The counter-attacks come amid escalating tensions along the border region.

According to the Ministry, the attacks took place on Thursday night in response to Pakistan's strikes on Afghan territory, which killed women and children. The retaliatory operation by Afghan forces targeted posts of Pakistani military forces in the east and southeast directions, across the Durand Line.

During these operations, the Ministry said, the Afghan forces destroyed two Pakistani military bases and 19 posts, forcing soldiers to flee from four additional posts. It added that over the course of the four-hour battle, 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, several others were captured alive, and many others managed to escape.

"In these operations, dozens of light and heavy weapons, ammunition, and military supplies were seized by Afghan forces. Additionally, an enemy tank was destroyed, and a large military transport vehicle was captured," the Ministry stated.

Additionally, it said, 8 Afghan soldiers were killed, and 11 others were injured during the operation.

The Ministry also mentioned that 13 Afghan civilian citizens, including women and children, were injured in a missile attack by Pakistani forces on a refugee camp in the Afghan province of Nangarhar. (IANS)

