Afghanistan earthquake kills over 1,400, India sends relief aid

Kabul: The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday night has risen to 1,411, officials said, according to Al Jazeera. Rescue efforts are ongoing as teams search for survivors following the magnitude 6.0 quake, which has left over 3,000 people injured, with the majority of casualties reported in Kunar province.

Aid workers are facing major challenges in reaching remote, mountainous areas that have been cut off from roads and mobile networks.

In response to the disaster, India has extended urgent humanitarian assistance to support relief operations in the affected region. In a post on X on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that, “India extends humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the wake of the earthquake.” The post featured images of trucks loaded with sacks of rice and other food supplies, symbolising India’s commitment to stand by Afghanistan during this critical time. The earthquake struck early Monday morning with a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale, and tremors were felt across the region, including parts of Pakistan, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). A series of aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 4 to 5, followed the initial quake. (ANI)

