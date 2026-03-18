Afghanistan warns of 'teeth-breaking response' to Pakistan's strike in Kabul

KABUL: Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior spokesperson Abdul Matin Qane on Tuesday warned that the country will give a 'teeth-breaking response' to the airstrikes carried out by Pakistan in Kabul, local media reported.

Afghan officials said that the strike targeted the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul's Pul-e-Charkhi area, killing at least 400 people and injuring 250 others. Qane said recovery efforts were being made on Tuesday as emergency teams were searching for bodies under the rubble, Afghanistan-based Ariana News reported.

Qane said Afghanistan considers Pakistan's latest strike as major escalation and warned of a response. He said, "Such attacks cannot go unanswered," reiterating that Afghan authorities consider the incident a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty, Ariana News reported.

The incident marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan in recent weeks due to airstrikes, artillery fire, and accusations from both sides.

Afghan authorities have condemned what they term Pakistan's military operations in Afghanistan, especially in eastern and southeastern provinces. (IANS)

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