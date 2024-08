After days of unprecedented violence in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus to finally meet minority leaders

Dhaka: Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh, will hold a meeting with the leaders of the country’s minority communities in Dhaka on Tuesday following continuing attacks and acts of vandalism, especially against Hindus, being reported from throughout the country since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation on August 5.

Addressing mediapersons in Dhaka on Monday, Abul Fayez Muhammad Khalid Hossain, a Bangladeshi Islamic scholar currently serving as the Advisor for Religious Affairs in the Yunus-led interim government, said that the current establishment believes in communal harmony and condemns the attack on minorities.

Local media reported that, in the media briefing that took place at the Secretariat building on Monday afternoon, Hossain asserted that the attacks on minority communities were done by “miscreants” and the interim government will take action against them.

The advisor promised that miscreants will be punished and a hotline will be launched later on Monday for people to report any attack on anyone’s home.

Hossain also mentioned that a list of destroyed houses and temples is being prepared and financial assistance will be given to the victims. On Sunday, the interim government’s Home Affairs Advisor Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hossain apologised to the country’s minority Hindu community for having failed to provide them protection as violence engulfed the country. “I apologise to my brothers from the minority community for what they had to go through. I believe that the minorities are still facing violence in many places. Policing is not in a good condition right now so I urge the society at large to protect the minorities. They are our brothers and we have all grown up together,” said Hossain.

The advisor assured that proper security measures will be taken during the upcoming Hindu festivals of Janmashtami and Durga Puja. On Saturday, tens of thousands of Hindus had converged in the heart of Bangladesh’s Chittagong, holding a massive protest rally against the ongoing attacks on the community and demanding safety and equal rights as citizens of the country.

The huge gathering - over seven lakh people attended the rally, according to some estimates - held at the historic Cheragi Pahar square in Chittagong saw people protesting against the ongoing violence against Hindus which have increased since former PM Hasina’s departure to India.

Hundreds of Hindus are believed to be injured as radicals attacked their homes, businesses and even temples over the past few days.

The continuing violence comes as a massive challenge for the interim government in the country which was sworn-in on August 8 under the leadership of Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

On August 9, Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad sent an ‘open letter’ to Yunus, expressing “profound sorrow and concern” over a particular group’s “unprecedented violence” against the minorities. (IANS)

Also Read: Bangladesh: Facing unprecedented violence, Hindus hold massive protest rally

Also Watch: