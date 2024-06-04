After Maldives ban entry of Israelis, Israel Embassy asks citizens to explore Indian beaches

New Delhi: After the Maldives announced a ban on the entry of individuals holding Israeli passports into the country, the Israel Embassy in India has asked Israeli citizens to visit India and explore Indian beaches. The embassy noted that Israeli tourists are warmly welcomed in India.

The Israel Embassy in India also recommended some of the Indian places which include Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Kerala. The post included pictures of beaches in Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa and Kerala.

In a post on X, the Israel Embassy in India stated, “Since the Maldives is no longer welcoming Israelis, here are some beautiful and amazing Indian beaches where Israeli tourists are warmly welcomed and treated with utmost hospitality. Check out these recommendations from @IsraelinIndia, based on the places visited by our diplomats.”

Israeli consul general in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, even reacted to a January post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where PM Modi praised the natural beauty of Lakshadweep.

In a post on X, Shoshani stated, “Thanks to the Maldives Government’s decision Israelis can now explore the beautiful beaches of #Lakshadweep.”

Israel Embassy in India’s statement comes after Maldives on Sunday announced its decision to impose a ban on the entry of individuals holding Israeli passports into the country.

Maldives Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, Ali Ihsaan, announced the decision while addressing a news conference at Maldives President’s Office on Sunday.

In a press release, the Maldives President’s Office stated, “President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, following a recommendation from the Cabinet, has resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports.”

The press release reads, “The Cabinet decision includes amending necessary laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the Maldives and establishing a Cabinet subcommittee to oversee these efforts.”

Furthermore, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has decided to appoint a special envoy to assess the needs of Palestinians. He has also decided to start a fundraising campaign to provide assistance to the people of Palestine, with the help of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. The decision by the Maldives government comes amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The war began when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Hamas on October 7, with terrorists entering Israel and attacking civilian communities and taking civilians as hostages. In response to the October 7 attacks, Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas. (ANI)

