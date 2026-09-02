After resigning as UK PM, Keir Starmer quits London seat to focus on overseas affairs

LONDON: Former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down as the Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras, triggering an upcoming by-election in the London constituency.

This development follows Starmer's resignation from leadership and Downing Street earlier in the year amid internal party pressures, which saw Andy Burnham take over as prime minister. Although the 63-year-old former Labour leader initially planned to serve on the backbenches, he chose to exit the House of Commons following a period of summer reflection. In a social media statement released as Parliament resumed session following the summer break, Starmer stated, "Over the summer, I have had time to reflect and consider my future. I have decided that now is the right time to step down as MP for Holborn and St Pancras and hand the baton over to a successor."

Reflecting on his tenure representing the north London seat for over a decade after succeeding Frank Dobson, the former barrister expressed deep gratitude towards the local community. He remarked, "It's been an honour and privilege to represent the best constituency in the country since taking over from the great Frank Dobson 11 years ago." (ANI)

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