Ahead of Durga Puja, seven Hindu idols vandalized in Bangladesh

Dhaka: In a continued wave of attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh, a miscreant vandalised seven idols at a Hindu temple in Sarishabari upazila of Jamalpur district, local media reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at Taryapara temple in the municipality, marking the second such attack within a week ahead of the Durga Puja celebration, the largest religious festival of the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Confirming the development, Sarishabari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rashedul Hasan said, "We rushed to the spot after being informed. One person has been arrested over the incident."

The police official stated that the accused has been identified as Habibur Rahman, a 35-year-old resident of Shimlapalli village.

According to police and temple authorities, the idols crafted for the upcoming Durga Puja at the temple were destroyed after the artisans left on Saturday night. They added that the accused entered the temple and broke the heads and other parts of the idols.

Reports suggest that on Sunday morning, temple committee members found the idols damaged and informed police, who, after reviewing the CCTV footage, arrested Habibur.

"On Sunday morning, the day of Mahalaya, we arrived to see the idols broken. We immediately called the police. The vandal was identified through CCTV footage," Bangladesh's leading newspaper The Daily Star quoted Goesh Chandra Barman, president of the temple committee, as saying. (IANS)

