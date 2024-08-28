‘Airspace violation by Chinese spy plane totally unacceptable’ Says Japan

Tokyo: Japan on Tuesday slammed China for an unprecedented violation of its airspace by a Chinese military intelligence aircraft, calling it a “totally unacceptable breach of sovereignty and safety.”

“On Monday, August 26, 2024, it was confirmed that a Chinese military Y-9 intelligence gathering aircraft violated the airspace over Japanese territorial waters off the coast of the Oshima Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture between approximately 11:29 (Japan time) and 11:31,” the Japanese Defence Ministry said in a statement.

“In response, the Self-Defense Forces scrambled fighter jets from the Western Air Defense Force and took other measures, including issuing notifications and warnings,” it added.

Addressing a news conference on the issue, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi severely condemned the Chinese military aircraft’s first-ever incursion into Japanese airspace, calling it “utterly unacceptable”.

“The violation of Japan’s airspace by Chinese military aircraft is not only a serious violation of our country’s sovereignty, but also a threat to our safety, and we consider it utterly unacceptable,” said the Chief Cabinet Secretary. The government spokesperson also disclosed that Tokyo has lodged an “extremely serious protest” with Beijing, urging the country to prevent any future violations.

“Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Okano Masataka summoned Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, Shi Ying, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to lodge a very strong protest and strongly request that this not be repeated. Japan is determined to resolutely defend Japan’s territory, territorial waters, and airspace, and will continue to respond calmly and resolutely, while making claims that should be made,” Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko said during a media briefing in Tokyo on Tuesday. The Japanese authorities maintain that, while Chinese non-military aircraft have violated Japanese airspace in the past near the Senkaku Islands, it was the first instance of a confirmed intrusion by a Chinese military aircraft into its airspace.

“Although we refrain from giving a definitive answer as to the intent and purpose of the Chinese military aircraft’s actions, its military activities in recent years near Japan have tended to grow and are becoming increasingly active. The government will continue to watch China’s military activities with keen interest, and will take all possible measures to ensure vigilant surveillance and prevent airspace violations,” the Chief Cabinet Secretary was quoted as saying by the country’s leading daily, Japan Times. (IANS)

