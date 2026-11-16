Alice Huang's Departure from Megaspeed Sparks National Security Concerns

SINGAPORE CITY: Amid the escalating controversy, Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed announced on Sunday that Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whose relationship with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has drawn US national security scrutiny, formally exited the company on August 30, 2025, and no longer holds any position there.

Megaspeed, which emerged as one of Nvidia's major customers for artificial intelligence chips, has recently faced heightened attention following reports alleging an affair between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive whom US officials suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence. According to Reuters, addressing these reports, the company stated, "Megaspeed does not comment on Ms Huang's personal and private matters." (ANI)