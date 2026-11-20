Dhaka: A leading international human rights organisation on Thursday called on the Bangladeshi authorities to end the arrest and harassment of workers and trade union leaders exercising their right to peaceful protest in the South Asian nation.

Expressing grave concern over the worsening situation, Amnesty International said that workers and trade union leaders were being targeted for exercising their rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of association and collective demand for a higher minimum wage.

The statement came after Bangladesh police arrested two labour federation leaders - Green Bangla Garments Workers Federation (GBGWF) Central President Mosammat Sultana Begum and its General Secretary Elias on Tuesday night over allegations of setting a police vehicle on fire in Dhaka's Savar area on November 4.

"We had information that they were inciting violence and that members of their organisation were behind the torching of our vehicle," Savar police station Officer-in-Charge Md Saiful Alam told Bangladeshi newspaper Daily Waadaa.

Condemning their arrest, Amnesty International said that Sultana Begum and Elias were not the first trade union leaders to be arrested since the protests began. (IANS)