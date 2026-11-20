DHAKA: Amid rising violence and a worsening law and order situation in Bangladesh, the ancestral home of former interim government chief advisor Muhammad Yunus was set on fire in Chittagong city, local media reported.

Confirming the incident, Mozammel Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Panchlaish Police Station, told Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo that unidentified individuals had set ablaze to an abandoned room on the ground floor of the house on Wednesday night.

He said that police personnel, who regularly patrolled the area, rushed to the spot after noticing the fire and brought it under control. An investigation is underway to identify those behind the incident, he added.

In a separate incident, the abandoned house of Awami League leader and former lawmaker AKM Shamim Osman was targeted in an arson attack by a group of youths in the Jamtala area of Fatullah in Narayanganj district on Wednesday night.

Citing local sources, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported that around 15-20 youths, led by BNP's student wing Chhatra Dal leader Atikur Rahman Rifat, assembled outside the house.

They put up a photograph of Shamim Osman on the main gate before setting fire to several parts of the property and chanting slogans calling for the execution of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Furthermore, unidentified attackers torched the residences of former Education Minister Dipu Moni and Awami League organising secretary Sujit Roy Nandi in two separate incidents in Chandpur district on Wednesday night.

The attacks occurred within half an hour of each other, targeting properties of the two senior Awami League leaders.

The first incident took place around 9 p.m., when attackers reportedly forced their way into Dipu Moni's abandoned third-floor apartment at Kadamtala Market in the Notun Bazar area and set it ablaze. (IANS)