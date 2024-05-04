‘Another hostage in Gaza Strip has died’ Says Israeli government

Gaza: Another hostage being held in the Gaza Strip is dead, according to the Israeli government. Like dozens of others, the man had been kidnapped from Israel by Hamas in a terrorist attack on October 7.

The government announced late Thursday on the social media platform X that his body is still in the Gaza Strip. The cause and time of death were not specified. It was also unclear from what source Israel learnt of his death.

His wife was reportedly murdered during the massacre on October 7, and two of his three children were abducted to the Gaza Strip. His 13-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son were released in November as part of an agreement between the Israeli government and Hamas.

Israeli media reported, citing the Beeri kibbutz where the family lived, that the 49-year-old had already been killed on October 7. The forum of hostage relatives also reported that Hamas had brought his body to the Gaza Strip that day. (IANS)

