Anti-Taliban leaders worry about safety after killing of former Afghan General in Tehran

KABUL: Several Afghan leaders have severely condemned the killing of former Afghanistan police commander General Ikramuddin Saree who was shot dead near his residence in Tehran, the capital of Iran, on Wednesday evening. Afghan media on Thursday reported that no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the killing so far and the Iranian authorities too have not yet released details of any investigation.

"Relatives said Saree was critically wounded in the shooting and died while being transferred to hospital. The reports indicated that the incident occurred in the Valiasr district, one of Tehran's busiest neighbourhoods," reported leading Afghan news agency Khaama Press.

"General Saree previously served as police chief in Afghanistan's Baghlan and Takhar provinces and was known as a senior security official during the former government. Like many ex-Afghanistan military personnel, he sought refuge in Iran after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021," it added. (IANS)

Also Read: Taliban accuses Pak of trying to impose ‘mysterious projects’ on Afghanistan