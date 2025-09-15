Arab-Islamic summit convenes in Doha after Israeli attack

Doha: Leaders from across the Middle East are gathering in the Qatari capital to discuss a coordinated response to Israel's recent strikes on Doha, Al Jazeera reported. The attacks, which Israel said targeted Hamas leadership, have sparked concerns across the region and beyond.

Israel launched missiles as Hamas members convened in their Doha office to discuss a deal proposed by US President Donald Trump to end Israel's two-year war on Gaza, Al Jazeera added. The attack came hours after Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar claimed that Israel had accepted the Trump proposal, which would release all 48 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and a ceasefire.

The airstrike killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security official, although it did not eliminate the Hamas leadership it targeted. The United Nations Security Council unanimously condemned the attack on Thursday.

Qatar has invited leaders from Arab and Islamic nations to meetings leading up to an emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Monday. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that "the summit will discuss a draft resolution on the Israeli attack", which represents another instance of "state terrorism practised by Israel," Al Jazeera reported.

A meeting of foreign ministers on Sunday will work on the draft, which is expected to strengthen international condemnation of Israel's actions. Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who met Trump in New York on Friday, said Qatar will pursue a collective response to the attack, warning that it has put the entire region at risk.

Qatar has historically played a mediation role, seeking to end Israel's war on Gaza and promote regional unity. During the upcoming meetings, it will leverage pro-Palestinian sentiment and opposition to Israel's strikes expressed across the region. Leaders from the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the 22-member Arab League are expected to attend, including Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. (ANI)

