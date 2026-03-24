Arson attack on Jewish ambulances in London, four vehicles destroyed

LONDON: Four ambulances belonging to the Jewish community ambulance service were set on fire in Golders Green, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday.

In an official statement, the police said that an investigation has been launched into the matter and that officers remain on the scene, with the arson attack being treated as an anti-Semitic hate crime.

Met Police, which is the police service for the Greater London area, said in its statement that officers received a call from the London Fire Brigade in the early hours of Monday about a fire on Highfield Road, Golden Greers.

"Officers attended the scene where four Hatzalah ambulances were on fire", it said.

As per the Met Police, nearby houses have been evacuated as a precaution and road closures remain in place.

While no injuries have been reported, all the fires have been put out.

"We are aware of reports of explosions - this is believed to be linked to gas cannisters onboard the ambulances", the statement noted.

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who leads policing in the local area, underlined the distress which the incident resulted in and said the police are in the process of examining CCTV footage. (ANI)

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