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Artemis II crosses two-thirds mark on journey to Moon: NASA

The Artemis II has hit the “two thirds” mark of its journey to the Moon on Sunday, NASA said in a statement. The event occurred during flight day four.
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Washington DC: The Artemis II has hit the “two thirds” mark of its journey to the Moon on Sunday, NASA said in a statement. The event occurred during flight day four. In a post on X, NASA said, “Artemis II just hit the “two thirds” mark of the journey to the Moon. During Flight Day 4, the astronauts aboard Orion went over plans to study the Moon during their upcoming lunar flyby and are currently practicing manually controlling the spacecraft.” Reid Wiseman, an Astronaut aboard Artemis II said, “There are no words.” Artemis II astronauts began their historic lunar fly-around to push deeper into space than even the Apollo astronauts on Saturday. The three Americans and one Canadian will reach their destination Monday, photographing the lunar far side on their way. It’s the first moonbound crew in more than 53 years, picking up where NASA’s Apollo program left off, Politico reported. (ANI)

Also Read: We’re Moonbound: Artemis II crew more than halfway to Moon, prepares for lunar flyby

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