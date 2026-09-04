As death toll nears 1300, Nepal seeks international assistance for recovery and reconstruction

KATHMANDU: The Nepali government on Thursday informed the foreign diplomatic community in Nepal that the Himalayan nation would seek further international assistance for the recovery and reconstruction of infrastructure damaged by the recent Bhote Koshi floods.

The death toll from the Rasuwa flood disaster had reached 1,252 by Thursday noon, with 4,216 people remaining out of contact, according to the latest data released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The deadly floods also caused massive damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges, public and private buildings, and hydropower projects along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river corridors.

The Nepali government is currently seeking domestic and international support for the rescue and relief of people affected by the floods, including those who remain out of contact, many of whom are believed to be inside tunnels of hydropower projects.

However, the extensive damage to infrastructure caused by the floods will require significant additional resources for reconstruction. It is the second major incident to cause significant loss of life and infrastructure damage since the Gen-Z movement last year, during which 77 people were killed and property worth more than NPR 84 billion was destroyed, according to the government statistics. “The Nepali government will seek international assistance for the recovery and reconstruction of infrastructure damaged by the Bhote Koshi flood after completing a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA),” Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said on Thursday during a briefing to the diplomatic community in Kathmandu on the Bhote Koshi flood disaster.

Ambassadors, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions, and representatives of international organisations, including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and the United Nations, attended the diplomatic briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, the minister’s secretariat said in a statement. (IANS)

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