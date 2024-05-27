As part of South China Sea deployment, Indian Naval Ship Kiltan arrives in Brunei

Muara: Indian Naval Ship Kiltan arrived at Muara, Brunei and was accorded a warm welcome by the Royal Brunei Navy. The visit is part of Operational Deployment of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet to the South China Sea. This visit is poised to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two maritime nations, the Ministry of Defence informed a press release.

The visit by Indian Naval Ship Kiltan is focused on professional interactions, sports fixtures, social exchanges and community outreach reflecting the shared values of both nations and navies.

The visit will conclude with a Maritime Partnership Exercise at sea between the Indian Navy and Royal Brunei Navy. The two navies will undertake tactical evolutions which will bolster interoperability and exchange of best practices.

INS Kiltan is the third of four P28 Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Corvettes indigenously designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, the Ministry of Defence also said.

Earlier on May 20, INS Delhi, INS Shakti and INS Kiltan arrived in Manila, Philippines, to further strengthen the longstanding friendship and maritime cooperation between the two countries. Moreover, the visit was part of the Operational Deployment of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet to the South China Sea.

During the visit, personnel from both navies engaged in a wide range of professional interactions, including Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE), sports fixtures, cross-deck visits, cultural visits, and collaborative community outreach programmes.

Tensions between China and the Philippines have escalated over the Scarborough Shoal as Manila has taken a more assertive approach in disputed areas.

Approximately 220 kilometres off the coast of the Philippines and within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the shoal is a traditional fishing ground used by multiple nations and located close to important shipping channels. Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), an EEZ extends about 370 km from a country's coast.

China has claimed almost the entire South China Sea rejecting claims from other nations, including the Philippines, and an international ruling that states that these claims have no legal basis, according to an Al Jazeera report.

Brunei, Malaysia, and Vietnam also claim the parts of the sea. India and the Philippines formally established diplomatic relations in November 1949, shortly after both countries gained independence.

The relations between the two countries have been cordial and muted. Indian Navy and Coast Guard ships regularly visit the Philippines.

The participation of officers of the armed forces of both countries in various specialized training courses in each other's countries has intensified as have visits by National Defence College delegations. (ANI)

Also Read: Indian naval warship reaches hijacked vessel, issues warning to pirates

Also Watch: