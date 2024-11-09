'ASEAN Centrality our guiding principle in Indo-Pacific' Says EAM Jaishankar

Singapore City: Highlighting the ongoing transition in the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, stressed the need for having resilient supply chains, trusted partners and diversified production.

During his speech, Jaishankar spoke about the opportunities for a stronger India-ASEAN partnership. He further stressed that "ASEAN Centrality" will be India's guiding principle of cooperation in the Indo-Pacific

During his state visit to Singapore, Jaishankar delivered the keynote address at the 8th Roundtable of the ASEAN-India Network of think-tanks. The theme of the event was, 'Navigating a world in transition: Agenda for the ASEAN India partnership'.

Speaking about the emerging knowledge economy and advancement of AI, he brought to attention how this necessitates greater human and enterprise mobility within our region.

The Foreign Minister also shared the key highlights of his speech on X. (IANS)

