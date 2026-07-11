At least 11 dead, 19 unaccounted for, 600 displaced in southern Spain wildfire

MADRID: At least 11 people have died, 19 others remain unaccounted for and around 600 residents have been displaced after a massive wildfire swept through southern Spain’s Andalusia region, with authorities continuing intensive firefighting operations amid concerns over changing wind conditions.

In a statement, the Regional Government of Andalusia confirmed that the death toll from the wildfire that broke out in the municipality of Los Gallardos stands at 11, correcting earlier reports of 12 fatalities.

The fire is currently affecting the municipalities of Los Gallardos, Bedar and Antas in the Almeria province of Spain.

The regional government stated that approximately 600 people remain displaced from their homes, with around 120 residents having been evacuated overnight, joining those previously evacuated from the Almocaizar neighbourhood, Fuente del Albarico, Los Pinos, La Serena and the Pinar area of nearby Bedar.

Authorities said 74 evacuees have been accommodated at the Lubrin theatre and another 74 at the Garrucha theatre.

Antonio Sanz Cabello, Andalusia’s Minister of the Presidency, Health and Emergencies, appealed to residents to strictly follow official safety directives issued during the emergency.

“I want to make an appeal to everyone’s sense of responsibility. In an emergency, the authorities’ instructions are not recommendations: they are designed to protect lives. If evacuation or confinement is ordered, do so immediately and following the established routes,” Sanz said in a post on X, while expressing gratitude to emergency personnel and public administrations for their coordinated response to the wildfire in Los Gallardos.

Officials further stated that the four people suffered serious burns and smoke inhalation and were evacuated to a hospital, with authorities considering transferring the injured to Virgen del Rocio Hospital in Seville for specialised treatment.

Four other people were treated at the scene for respiratory problems and minor burns. (ANI)

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